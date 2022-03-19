F&V Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

