FY2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.
Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$907.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 15.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.84.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
Read More
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.