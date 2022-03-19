FY2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$907.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 15.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

