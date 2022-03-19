G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.42 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.