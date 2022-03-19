G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after buying an additional 135,328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

