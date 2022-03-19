G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.
GIII opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
