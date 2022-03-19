G. Peter Mah Buys 23,575 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) COO G. Peter Mah purchased 23,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,989.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $0.88 on Friday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUX. TheStreet downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.65.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

