GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Shares of GAILF stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. GAIL has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $13.18.

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

