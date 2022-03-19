Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of GIPR opened at $6.81 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 34.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

