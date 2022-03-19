Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genworth Financial (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.