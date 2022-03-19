German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

GABC stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

