Geron Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 35,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,721% compared to the typical daily volume of 727 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 66.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Geron by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 115,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

