Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 104,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,234,330 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $42.74.

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Get Gitlab alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.