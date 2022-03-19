Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.05

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and traded as low as $80.94. Givaudan shares last traded at $82.48, with a volume of 47,864 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,088.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

