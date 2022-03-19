GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

