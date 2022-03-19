Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-e Online (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.