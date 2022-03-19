Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In other news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $4,490,859. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

