GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDRX. Cowen downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

GDRX opened at $17.86 on Thursday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

