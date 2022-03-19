Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $20,081.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.91 or 0.07032587 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,906.08 or 0.99768875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,915 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

