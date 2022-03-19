Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.16 ($26.54).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €20.36 ($22.37) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($22.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.02.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

