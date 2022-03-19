Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.06 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $595.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

