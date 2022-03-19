Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,669. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

