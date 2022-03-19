Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives $18.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.79.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBNH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
