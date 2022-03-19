Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives $18.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBNH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.