Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 821,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 694,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNWF opened at $0.87 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

GRNWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

