Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou Buys 23,500 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $12.45 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $832.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.