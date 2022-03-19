Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

GRFS opened at $11.21 on Friday. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols (Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.