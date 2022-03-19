Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 1,633,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.
