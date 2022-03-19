Gulden Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,304.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $3,304.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00270189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001560 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,920,272 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

