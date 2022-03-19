Hamster Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $188,569.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.82 or 0.07009649 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,787.83 or 1.00149239 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00032313 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

