Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $190.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.04. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

