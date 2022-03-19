Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

