Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,931,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.15 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

