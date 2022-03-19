Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 373.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,976,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

