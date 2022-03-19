Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,407 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $55,114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $267.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.53.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

