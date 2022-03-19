Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 309 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

NYSE GE opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

