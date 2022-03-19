HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO James W. Blake Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $748,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 256,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

