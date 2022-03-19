Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $23.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 410,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.