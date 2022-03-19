Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.

HSC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 1,208,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harsco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $11,958,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

