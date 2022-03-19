Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.