HC Wainwright Cuts Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target to $22.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PRTK stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $166.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 729,709 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,306,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 194,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

