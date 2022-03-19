HC Wainwright Raises Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target to C$7.00

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of C$1.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.90 million and a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.23.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$324,364.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,113 shares in the company, valued at C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.