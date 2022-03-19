HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

TSE:ASM opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$125.76 million and a PE ratio of -13.44.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

