Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $9,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 461,732 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 245,743 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

