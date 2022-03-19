HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.17 ($78.21).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €57.36 ($63.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($89.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.28. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

