Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $101.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Heineken from €94.00 ($103.30) to €95.00 ($104.40) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Heineken stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. 58,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,941. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

