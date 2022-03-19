Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,318.90

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,318.90 ($17.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,195 ($15.54). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,196.05 ($15.55), with a volume of 14,559 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £94.38 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,310.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,364.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

