Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.37 on Friday. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.
About Heritage Global (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
