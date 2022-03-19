Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

