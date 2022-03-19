Herold Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $23,490,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 501,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

