Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 1.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 162,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 55,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

