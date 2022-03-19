Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HESM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 7,103,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $997.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.86. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $76,386.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,994 shares of company stock worth $380,565 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

