High Tide (TSE:HITI) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a C$8.75 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

